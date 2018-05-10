BBNaija: Davido Speaks On Unfollowing Tobi

Davido and Tobi

Davido through his massive social media platforms showed support for Tobi Bakre during the Big Brother Naija reality show which lasted for 85 days in South Africa.

Many thought the duo were going to strike some sort of friendship at the end of the show but the opposite has happened. Instead, both parties have failed to reach out to each other and Davido has been seen with Tobi’s former strategic and romance partner, Cee-C.

According to rumours, Davido unfollowed Tobi yesterday which coincides with when he met Cee-C.

This has attracted a response from Davido who debunked the news on Twitter. He insinuated that he never followed him in the first place, urging people not to drag him into Big Brother Naija controversies.

Meanwhile, Davido has followed Cee-C on Instagram and the young lawyer appears to have struck a relationship with Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma.

