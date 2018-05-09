BBNaija: Davido unfollows Tobi on Instagram, follows Cee-C & Miracle

Davido unfollows Tobi on Instagram after Cee-C flew with the 30BG on his private jet from Abuja back to Lagos.

It appears Davido has had a change of heart about former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi.

Davido who supported Tobi in the house appears to have unfollowed him on social media after meeting Cee-C in Abuja.

He still follows Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle and now follows Cee-C who flew with him and his girlfriend, Chioma on a private jet.

However, Tobi still follows him.

Screenshot Below:

On the other hand, Former big brother Naija housemate, Cee-C seems to be making some money moves with Davido and his babe, Chioma.

The ladies shared lovely selfies of themselves as they met in Abuja yesterday, and Cee-C was also spotted moving with Davido and Ubi Franklin during an ad shoot.

She joined the 30BG crew in a private jet as they return to Lagos yesterday.

