BBNaija: Debbie Rise And Her Sisters In Beautiful Photos

Debbie-Rise (Left)

Nobody ever knew Debbie-Rise has some beautiful sisters as we can see today.

The ex-Big Brother Naija 2017 participant shared lovely photos she snapped with her sisters. She appeared excited as they rocked identical clothes together.

Debbie-Rise’s music career has been cold in recent times.

Oluwarise Deborah Ebun or as she is known to the public – Debbie-Rise. She was born on December 20th. Her native state in Nigeria is Kogi. Some people can`t believe that beauty can be mixed with brains, but Debbie Rise proves it.

She is a smart girl who graduated with a degree in Computer Science and a major in Graphics and Web Application Development. Her Alma mater is the Federal University of Technology, Yola.

Debbie Rise can speak three different languages – English, Hausa, and Yoruba. She is passionate about sport and health. Some of her fans call her a fitness freak. Her hobbies include dancing, football and even Taekwondo.

