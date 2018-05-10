BBNaija: Efe Shares Throwback Photo, Pens Message To Fans On Instagram

The winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2017, Efe, has shared a throwback photo of himself in 2014.







Efe is one of the former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemates who is still making headlines every now ad the around social media.

The rapper who has since released some songs after winning the reality show, has often gotten his many followers talking on social media.

This is because many of them feel the “Based On Logistics” crooner does not really have what it tales to be a rapper. Others feel he does not have the proper dress sense.

This however, has not stopped some other persons to profess their love for Efe who they feel is making progress and will soon blossom.



Trending Now:



Efe has given his fans something to talk about once more as he releases a throwback photo on his Instagram page. He revealed that the photo was from 2014 when he was still unknown to Nigerians.

He captioned it: “Keep telling yourself what you want “Yes Money” “Efe Money”.