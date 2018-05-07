Unlisted

BBNaija: Euphoria As Ahneeka’s Fans Present Her With A Gift Of N1Million (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka is a happy woman right now and her fans are to thank for that.

The young woman hung out with her fans at Elegushi beach yesterday and ended up getting a cash gift of N1 million from them.

Ahneeka who was so ecstatic about the development, shared the whole event via her Instagram stories.

Below are more photos of Ahneeka flanked by her fans;

