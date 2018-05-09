BBNaija: Fans React As Tobi Celebrates Alex As His #WomanCrushWednesday (Photos)

Alex and Tobi

The relationship between former Big Brother housemates, Alex and Tobi has continued to blossom as he picked her as his #womancrushwednesday.

Tobi and Alex have been romantically linked since they became close friends from the house and extended the closeness after leaving the house.

Although Tobi had said a relationship might not work out, but he is giving everyone the impression that he didn’t mean what he said.

His fans have reacted by praising him for celebrating the woman, while others found the photo totally unnecessary.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “#wcw #bffGoals #favVillageGeh #TOBINATIONâœŠðŸ».”

