#BBNaija: Fun Pictures Of Tobi And Alex As They Visit Heritage Bank (Photos)

 

Tobi and Alex

Tobi and Alex are steady giving us friendship and couple goals with their adorable photos.

They visited Heritage bank, Tobi’s former work place and here are some lovely photos.

Tobi has recently maintained that he is not interested in dating Alex as both parties are focused on pursuing their individual careers.

See more photos:

