BBNaija: Fun Pictures Of Tobi And Alex As They Visit Heritage Bank (Photos)

Tobi and Alex
Tobi and Alex are steady giving us friendship and couple goals with their adorable photos.
They visited Heritage bank, Tobi’s former work place and here are some lovely photos.
Tobi has recently maintained that he is not interested in dating Alex as both parties are focused on pursuing their individual careers.
See more photos:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!