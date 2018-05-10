Local News

BBNaija Host, Ebuka Reveals The Shocking Thing Robbers Did To Him At His Own Wedding

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made a recent revelation about what happened during his wedding when thieves invaded the ceremony.

The BBNaija host revealed on his Twitter page that the thieves made away with things that were apparently valuable to him while the wedding was taking pace.

The TV personality said that some obviously uninvited guests also stole a whole television set at his wedding. The robbers also made away with his shoes and clothes.

Below is how he put it:

 

