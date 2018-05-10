BBNaija: I Owe Tobi No Apology – Cee-C

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C in a recently covered MediaRoom Hub magazine has said she owes Tobi Bakre (2nd runner-up) no apology anymore.

Cee-C and Tobi sparked the interested of the viewers in the early weeks of the ‘double wahala’ show with their love interest but dashed the hopes of their fans when they failed to reconcile after things between them went ugly. Tobi during the interview said Cee-C must apologize genuinely for the things she did to him for them to be really cool but Cee-C, however said that wasn’t going to happen

Here is what she said

I don’t want to sound defensive in here but the truth is I don’t think I owe Tobi any apology as at now. You know why? Because I have already apologized for using certain words at him that is, what I know I said wrong. When I went into the house, I didn’t ask Tobi to come around me, I didn’t force him to like me. He should have simply walk up to me to tell me what I did wrong. One thing I know I did very wrong was the day that I used a lot of bad words to him, for that I apologized to Tobi. Tobi- It wasn’t the first time.

Cee-c– I apologized not because he wasn’t wrong or didn’t do anything for me to do what I did , but because no matter what, attitude is good with all regardless and I feel like that is not who I want to be. I don’t what to hear Cee-c is this Cee-c is that, and I don’t want that for myself either. Everybody watched the show; you all saw what went down in the Bigbrother house. You all saw what Cee-c did wrong, what Tobi did wrong. I agree I was wrong by using certain words for Tobi and I apologized to him. Whether he thinks it was a game of whatever, that’s his cup of tea and he can drink it.

On being possesive in the house, here is what she said

The truth is YES, cee-c is possessive, what belongs to me belongs to me. For a guy to say he likes me, and I like him too, it’s very normal for me not to want any girl around him. It wasn’t all about me been possessive, I think also I was scared about the fact that it’s a game and many girls would like to play dirty in there, so I didn’t want him to get close to these girls because they could use him to get to me.