#BBNaija: Ifu-Ennada and rapper, CDQ end their fight as she wishes him a happy birthday.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu-Ennada seems to have finally settled her differences with Nigerian rapper, CDQ.

Recall she revealed while having a conversation with other housemates that Rapper CDQ used and dumped her, after he used her to attain fame.

CDQ of course responded to her claims, and called her unprintable names, one of which he claimed she was just “a one night stand”.

She later came out to vindicate the rapper and also mentioned that the real culprit will be exposed soon.

When Sunday Scoop asked her to identify the rapist, Ifu Ennada refused but stated that it was not CDQ.

“I was the one who was raped and I didn’t talk about it until recently. When I am ready to reveal the rapist’s identity, I will do so. For now, it is no one’s business. I don’t know what gave people the impression that it was CDQ. I didn’t mention CDQ’s name. I don’t understand people,” she added.

She recently wished the rapper a happy birthday as she took to her page to share a photo of herself with him and wrote,

Happy birthday dear @cdqolowo . May God bless you in all things… See you soon…😄😍

Out here for @cdqolowo ‘s birthday. Happy birthday once again! With @obagoal

