BBNaija: Ifu Ennada Heartbroken After Ex-Boyfriend Recently Got Married

Ifu Ennada





Former Big Brother housemate, Ifu Ennada has revealed her ex-boyfriend got married 3 weeks ago and she still haven’t gotten over it.

According to her, she doesn’t have the balls to consider marriage anytime soon.

She wrote;

“I like to look at the bride I was for this photoshoot, but I don’t think I have the balls to consider marriage anytime soon. Most people will never be faithful, the ones you love are usually the ones who hurt you the most. I still haven’t gotten over my Ex who got married 3wks ago… I didn’t see it coming. He was my best friend and confidante, but look what he did… A friend said I was asking after him in my sleep few days ago… I think I want to be like saint Paul, live for God and help as many people as I can. I want to be obsessed with being successful and helping others that I don’t think of falling in love ever again.

Love is beautIFU – the agape kind, the Jesus kind. The kind of love I want to show everyone around me, both foes and friends.”

