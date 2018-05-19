BBNaija: Is Anto Pregnant? See Latest The Picture That Got People Talking

The pregnancy rumour was believed to an extent, as she was romantically attached to Lolu in a house where a couple of housemates were rumoured, and others seen having s*x. Condoms were also reported to be disappearing during their stay in the house. The rumours later failed to check out overtime.
Lolu has not been seen with her for a while, thereby causing their fans to ask questions. Amid these, there is something disturbing, and this is the same bulge which we saw in the past.
Eagle-eyed social media users spotted it, as Anto shared a loved up photo with comedian Chuks and also confessed love to him in a romantic caption as seen above. Now here are the popular questions, Is Anto really pregnant this time? Who is responsible? Is she no more with Lolu?
Read some of the reactions below:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria