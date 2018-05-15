BBNaija: Khloe blasts a troll who invited her to see Alex winning

Big brother Naija Double Wahala hasn’t ended yet, the triple wahala is still on with the fans!

Alex posted a video of herself in Enugu state government house last night, and former housemate, Khloe was invited by a troll to come see her win.

Of course she slammed the person.

See below:

In another news, Just 24 hours after announcing she would be visiting her hometown Enugu (O42), ex-housemate Alex is seen all dressed up like a princess as she is welcomed by her fans.

Alex was so delighted to finally meet her people after all her tours and event she has been attending as she was welcomed by her fans and family members.

The BBNaija ex-housemate announced she would be in Enugu yesterday on her Instagram page where she wrote saying;

“My heart is filled with so much love and joy and my mouth lacks words to speak How grateful and blessed I am .

I am an indegene of Enugu State(042) and I know I represented 042 wella in the house , I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Enugu ,Tnks to Enugu State government for this homely hosting ,ADA ENUGU will be visiting home tomorrow 14th May and I can’t just wait 💃💃💃,thank you so much my UNUSUAL FAM❤❤❤#hermothersdaughter#unusual#yourfavvillagegirl”

Source – Gistreel