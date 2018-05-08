Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: “May God continue to bless you for me” – Alex to Tobi & Miracle

BBNaija third runner up, Alex today took to her Instagram page to celebrate her ‘men crush’ and they were former housemates Tobi and Miracle.

My Men crush Monday goes to these big heads. @[email protected] You both at some point in big brother house kept me sane. Even outside the house,you guys are still here for me. It’s amazing how most times we see things from the same point of view. It’s amazing how I can be very free and silly around both of you. It’s amazing how you both accept me for who I am. It’s funny cos I’ll never stop calling you both big heads. On a yobo level,we see nobody. May God continue to bless you both for me. Positive vibe is all I get from these two. #Toralex#wedyehair #wediehere#scattereverything #unusual

