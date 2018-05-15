BBNaija: MC Galaxy Blasts BBN Winner, Miracle

Nigerian musician, MC Galaxy is not a happy man after what happened between him and BBNaija winner, Miracle.

MC Galaxy, Miracle and E-money

Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Igbokwe has been called out by Nigerian musician, MC Galaxy over a troubling incident.

Lamenting on Twitter, MC Galaxy revealed that after vigorously campaigning for Miracle and begging billionaire businessman and CEO of 5 Star Music, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, to help the ex-housemate win the reality show, he has not said a simple ‘thank you’.

Sharing his tweets on how disappointed he is with Miracle, MC Galaxy wrote:

“In this life, there’s a reason why people don’t like to help others. My friend @FlyBoyMiracle I loved you from the moment I saw your humility and the way you treated Nina during #BBNaija. I fought those that abused you for being boring and not entertaining enough

I am writing not because I am mad at you but because you haven’t been smart enough to send even a simple SMS not to me, because I don’t really care, but to E Money who I begged to support you and he ended up giving your family close to 1M naira to get you votes.

I spoke with him few days ago and was disappointed to learn that you didn’t bother to call or even text to appreciate his kindness

Do not let 25M change you from the ‘humble’ Miracle we saw during the show. It’s just a small money my brother. Humility IS THE KEY. Call E-money to appreciate him. He’s someone I respect so much. As for me, people like you cannot stop me from helping others…No hard feelings.”