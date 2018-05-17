Entertainment

#BBNaija: Miracle And His Family Turn Their Back Against Nina

That ended quicker than we thought! The #BBNaija housemates are starting to feel the reality, all the fake relationships in the house and snowflakes that don’t know what they want are starting to show their real selves!

Nina was surely the queen of not knowing what they want, she was noticeably undecided as a lady, going back and forth with guys as she see fit, her latest relationship with Miracle has hit the rocks after Miracle’s family made it clear that she has no place in the family – she has revealed this through a comment online, read below:

 

 

-Talkglitz

 


