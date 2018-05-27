BBNaija: Miracle And Nina Rekindle Romance, Hit The Beach Together

Miracle and Nina

Few days after Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina addressed the break rumour which she is at the center of with her love interest Miracle, the couple have been spotted having fun at the beach.

Recall that few weeks after the show, reports emerged that Miracle dumped Nina after emerging winner of the just concluded reality show. Nina, in her reaction, took to her Instagram page, denying a split with Miracle, stressing that nothing has changed in her relationship with the BBN winner.

She had explained that Miracle is a private person and does not like a third party in his personal life, the reason he has not spoken about their relationship.

“You all really need to understand that Miracle and I are not in any manner or form having issues, trust me, he is still the miracle everyone knows

“He is just a private person who does not want his life out there. Please Everyone , Miracle and Nina are very ok and nothing has changed.

“If you actually watched this show ,you will see that he does not like a third party in his personal life, please I’m tired of my name always being mentioned and everyone thinking we are having a fight.

“The show just ended and we are working on the betterment of our tomorrow,” Nina said.

Well it seems the new video of the couple hitting the beach together, seems to have confirmed Nina’s claim in her post.

