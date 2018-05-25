BBNaija: Miracle Breaks His Silence, Reveals What He Has Been Up To (Photos)

Miracle

For those who have been asking about the whereabouts of BBN Season 3 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu, the Fly Boy has been working on impacting lives and making a difference.

He visited his primary school where he educated the students on career choices and ambition. From the pictures, the events have been successful as the kids have been excited about meeting the 23-year old.

Miracle posted these photos on his instagram account and wrote:

“Since winning Big Brother Naija season 3, I have been committed to using my recent fame and profile in the media for positive change in Nigeria and hopefully across Africa.

I will be visiting schools to speak with students – boosting their sense of self esteem and encouraging them to make positive choices. Despite being an advocate of conventional discipline (Doctor, Lawyer, Engineer, etc). I am also a strong proponent of choosing an unconventional career paths (Pilot, Artist, Film Director etc) and believes in empowering young people to dream.

I am determined to use my public position for good. I want to use the influence I have to fight for positive and sustainable change in Nigeria and across Africa. I want to fight for children across this continent and their right to a quality education. I want to inspire young people to dream and pursue their passions. I want to encourage unity across our continent so we can eliminate poverty here. I want to be an example to anyone across Africa who has wealth, fame or power that says you have the power to make a difference. Let’s invest in our young people. Let us invest in our Africa.

I visited my former primary school today and I was blessed and humbled by the love and encouragement. I went to give, but I received. The entire experience was very emotional for me and I could not hold back tears at times. I learned today, first hand, that when you give it comes back to you.

Thank you to all the teachers, parents and my humble principal who supported me and the kids today. I truly appreciate your kindness and friendship.

The theme for today’s visit was Education, Sport and Health Awareness, so we distributed free Nigeria National Team Jerseys and Educational materials to encourage sportsmanship, unity and aspiration. We were also encouraging everyone to show their support for Nigeria this World Cup – Go Super Eagles! @ng_supereagles.

#teammiracle you know flyboy gat you and will never disappoint. I won the @supersporttv challenge in the house with a drawing which I and my team decided to incorporate into the jerseys for these little angels. Check it out! @nestle

Miracle”

