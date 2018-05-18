Local News

#BBNaija: Miracle Pictured With Paul Okoye’s Family

 

Miracle and the Okoye family

Miracle yesterday enjoyed his visit to the residence of Paul Okoye in Lagos State where he met with his kids and wife.

Miracle shared the photos of his visit on Instagram and expressed thanks to them for their kindness and support for him. Miracle was also at the BBC in Ikoyi, Lagos where he granted an interview.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote: “What a Pleasure to meet such a BEAUTIFUL Family. Thanks for the Support & Hospitality Big Bro #[email protected] and sist @anita_okoye. Nuff love… #wediehere”

