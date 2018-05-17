Local News

BBNaija: Miracle Spotted With Hot Lady At The Airport

 

Miracle and the mystery lady

Miracle was seen recently with his sparkling looks as he posed for a photograph with a young lady.

Her identity is currently unknown. Some peeps on social media claim she might just be a fan of the young pilot who cruised home with the N45million prize money of the reality show.

Miracle is in a romance with Nina but rumours have it that the chemistry between them has diminished substantially.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Face Of Nollywood 2018 Slays In Sultry Bikini Photos

How A Phone Repairer Got Into Trouble After Meddling In Fight Between Lagos Politician And His Wife

Loot Recovery & Convictions: EFCC Boss, Magu Reels Out His Achievements Under Buhari

Tonto Dikeh Steps Out With D’banj For A Friend’s Birthday Party (Photos)

FG Queries Envoy For Attending US Embassy Relocation From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem

Photos of Homeless Man Who Has Been Sleeping At Ikorodu Bus Terminal For 7 Days Without Food

50 Firms Win Contracts To Lift Nigeria’s Crude In 2018/2019 (Full List)

Horror: Pilot And Co-Pilot Dead As Plane Comes Crashing Into A Hillside

Photos Of Muslims Trying To Sight The Moon In Kaduna As The Ramadan Season Closes In

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *