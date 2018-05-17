BBNaija: Miracle Spotted With Hot Lady At The Airport

Miracle and the mystery lady
Miracle was seen recently with his sparkling looks as he posed for a photograph with a young lady.
Her identity is currently unknown. Some peeps on social media claim she might just be a fan of the young pilot who cruised home with the N45million prize money of the reality show.
Miracle is in a romance with Nina but rumours have it that the chemistry between them has diminished substantially.
