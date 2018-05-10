Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija; Miracle’s alleged girlfriend accuses him of snubbing her on IG

Miracle alleged girlfriend who goes by the name _nekky_01 on Instagram has showed how disappointed she is in him for leaving her behind after he became famous.

The young lady lamented that the BBNaija winner has been ignoring her messages just because she is now his ‘supposed ex’, claiming that she had done alot for the young man and sacrificed alot in the name of love.

She came online to write saying;

“Its gotten to the extent that you don’t reply me again because i am now your supposed ex, after everything i did for you all the sacrifices i made for you”

An instagram user then asked her;

“lolz…is this a joke or what, do you know him personally”

She then replied;

“I am not joking”

Read post below:

