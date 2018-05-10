BBNaija: Miracle’s Alleged Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Snubbing Her

Miracle Igbokwe

A woman alleging to be Miracle Igbokwe’s ex-girlfriend has accused the BBN 2018 winner of snubbing her since he won the reality show.

The woman with the Instagram handle _nekky_01 expressed her disappointment in how the BBN winner has changed since he became famous.

Lamenting, Nekky said Miracle has been ignoring her messages just because she is now his ‘supposed ex’, claiming that she had done alot for the young man and sacrificed alot in the name of love.

She wrote: “Its gotten to the extent that you don’t reply me again because i am now your supposed ex, after everything i did for you all the sacrifices i made for you”

Miracle is yet to respond.

