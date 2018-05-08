BBNaija: Miracle’s Brother Gushes Over Cee-C (Photo)

Captain Igbokwe was glad to come face to face with Madonna University graduate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C.
Big Brother Naija 2018 first runner-up, Cee-C is stealing hearts, one day at a time.
Captain Igbokwe, elder brother of this season’s winner, Miracle posted this lovely photo this morning, referring to her as ‘such a lady.
“The other day with @Ceec_official. She’s such a lady, Respect,” the captain captioned the photo.
Miracle and Cee-C clashed during the show on one or two occassion.
