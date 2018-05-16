BBNaija: Miracle’s Brother Reacts To Claims That The Reality Star Has A Sugar Mummy Called Juliet (Video)

The Nigerian social media space was rife yesterday with rumours that the winner of the just concluded #BBNaija competition, Miracle, had a sugar mummy named Juliet.

The rumours went viral after a Twitter handle, which has since been deleted, made the allegations.

Now, Miracle’s brother, Captain Igbokwe, has reacted to the allegation.

Reacting via his IG, Captain Igbokwe said the woman known as Juliet is actually their aunty and that it is disrespectful for anyone to allege that Miracle has anything amorous to do with his own aunt.

Watch the video of him speaking below.

