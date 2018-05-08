BBNaija: Miracle’s elder brother gushes over Cee-C (Photos)

Despite her fiery and controversial nature while in the Big Brother Naija house, Cee-c has endeared many to her personality.

It is worthy of note that no other contestant in the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality game show was able to polarize viewers as much as she did with her constant drama and fights with other housemates.

However, it seems that she is a whole different person outside the house as she is slowing warming her way into the hearts of many fans.

In an unexpected turn of event, the elder Brother of this season’s winner might actually have a soft spot for Cynthia.

Captain Igbokwe posted this lovely photo this morning, calling her ‘a lady’.

Miracle and Cee-C often clashed during the show.

See his post below:

