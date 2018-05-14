Local News

#BBNaija: Moment Alex & Tobi Knelt Down In Public To Beg Toyin Abraham For Coming Late To Her Movie Premiere (Video)



Tobi and Alex kneeling down to beg actress Toyin Abraham

It was a dramatic moment on Saturday as BBNaija Housemates Alex And Tobi were spotted at Ikeja Mall on their knees begging actress Toyin Abraham for coming late to her movie premier ‘The Ghost And Tout’.

In Video below, Alex and Tobi were spotted on their kneels to beg Toyin for coming late to her movie premier in Ikeja Mall, Alex and Tobi thought it would be Nigerian time.

Writing on her Instagram page, Alex remarked: “Your happiness should be contagious. Life doesn’t have to be so serious. Lemme come and be going. The ghost and the tout is bursting my head I won’t even lie. @toyin_abraham you dey burst my brain,this movie is a must watch.”

Watch the video below:

