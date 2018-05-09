BBNaija: Mouth-watering Photos Of Female Housemates Emerge

A collage of pictures of five of the ex housemates

Since leaving the Big Brother Naija House, these ten ladies have continue to express their style through different outfits.

They are labouring to stay relevant and build a brand that is sellable for themselves.

Ifu Ennada, Alex, BamBam, Cee-C, Anto, Vandora, Khloe, Princess, Nina and Ahneeka have shown that Nigerian women are indeed beautiful and come in impressive sizes.

Alex, Nina and Cee-C who were finalists of the recently concluded reality show have emerged as the most popular ex housemates.

