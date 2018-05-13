Entertainment

#BBNaija: Nigeria economy will crash without fraud money in circulation – K-Brule

Former big brother Naija housemate, K-Brule, who was disqualified from the show alongside his partner, Khloe has shared his thoughts on the on-going fraud case in Lagos.

According to him, remove fraud money circulating, Nigeria economy will crash.

He tweeted:

“Remove fraud money circulating and watch Nigerias economy crash. I’m not support fraud. It’s just a sad fact

Why are the youth doing so many drugs? because they are trying to escape a harsh reality remove these drugs and watch crime and suicide rates go up! fix the underlying problems first”

 

Fraud is bad fraud is bad yes true. But do you know what fraud replaced? Armed robbery and cults. Pick your poison since you won’t fix the real problems”

See more of his tweets below:

 

 

 

 

 Source – Akpraise

