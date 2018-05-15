Local News

#BBNaija: Nigerians Blast Efe After He Posted This About Internet Fraudsters

After tweeting about internet fraudsters, Nigerian musician, Efe has written a disclaimer denying ever supporting yahoo boys.

Efe

Former big brother naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba has come under severe attack by Nigerians after he posted a controversial tweet about internet fraudsters.

The musician had compared internet fraudsters to politicians, but Nigerians didn’t like it with some accusing him of indirectly siding with the Yahoo boys.

“Yahoo boys bring money into the economy, Politicians steal money and take it out of our economy. Nigerians please who is justified?”, Efe tweeted.

After receiving the bashing of his life from Nigerians, the musician then tweeted a disclaimer writing: “Disclaimer: I, Efe Ejeba is no way in support of fraud or fraudulent activities. I only gave out a food for thought. Thank you.”

See how Nigerians reacted:

