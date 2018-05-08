Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: Nina Is All Shades Of Beauty In New Photos

Truth be told, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi of the Big Brother Naija 2018 fame is ravishingly beautiful with a glowing light-skin a blind man could notice if she passes by.



During her 85-day stay in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Nina’s beauty wasn’t as conspicuous as we see today.

It appears the young model has been working with stylists who know how to bring out the best in her looks. In a recent outfit worn, Nina ostensibly showed Miracle why he needs to keep her close despite his wealth and stardom.

She shared the lovely pictures with the caption below:

“Monday’s are about werk werk werk..Much grace abounds when there is a purpose to life..to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate, to be a change agent. I believe enough to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles… Have yourselves an excellent work week people!!… From me to you..its all love, light and all things positive. Cheers!”

See more photos:


Tags

You may also like

“I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react

Onyii Alex Pours Curves Into S3xy Nude Jumpsuit (Photos)

I’m 30, My Boyfriend Is 62 And Older Than My Parents. How Do I Get My Family To Accept Him- Nigerian Lady Seeks Advice

Top 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In Lagos State

Codeine Ban: Five Other Pharmaceutical Drugs Abused By Nigerians

Dreaded Eiye Cult Leader Threatening Civilians With Gun In Bariga Lagos Arrested

Mercy Aigbe reacts to Davido signing a deal worth around N100million for his lover Chioma

Americans Drag Juliet Ibrahim For Leaving This Emoji On Nicki Minaj’s Photo

Codeine Addiction: Nigeria shuts down three pharmaceutical companies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *