#BBNaija: Nina Shares Beautiful Photos, Unveils Her Latest Project

Nina

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina has taken to social media to debut her new look. The reality television star also unveiled her latest project called ‘Nina Hair Empire’.

Sharing the news with her fans, she wrote: “It’s now official,@nina_empire_

Stay tuned,we will be officially opened on the 31st of may..

And I will be playing a game tomorrow by 8pm..I’m going to pick 5 die hard fans who will join me on my all white yatch bday party and the grand opening of nina_empire_

Nina will be turning 22 💃💃💃💃.”

