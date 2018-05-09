Local News

#BBNaija: Nina Slays In Fresh Photos

 

Nina

During her 85-day stay in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Nina’s beauty wasn’t as conspicuous as we see today.

It appears the young model has been working with stylists who know how to bring out the best in her looks. In a recent outfit worn, Nina ostensibly showed Miracle why he needs to keep her close despite his wealth and stardom.

She shared the lovely pictures with the caption below:

“Monday’s are about werk werk werk..Much grace abounds when there is a purpose to life..to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate, to be a change agent. I believe enough to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles… Have yourselves an excellent work week people!!… From me to you..its all love, light and all things positive. Cheers!”

See more photos:

