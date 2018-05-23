BBNaija: Nina Speaks On Reported Break-up With Miracle

Nina and Miracle

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina has finally addressed reports making the rounds of breakup with Miracle.

It would be that both housemates were involved in a romantic relationship and caught having s*x while in the reality show.

However, few weeks after the show, reports emerged that Miracle dumped Nina after emerging winner of the just concluded reality show.

Nina, in her reaction, took to her Instagram page, denying a split with Miracle, stressing that nothing has changed in her relationship with the BBN winner.

She explained that Miracle is a private person and does not like a third party in his personal life, the reason he has not spoken about their relationship.

“You all really need to understand that Miracle and I are not in any manner or form having issues, trust me, he is still the miracle everyone knows.





“He is just a private person who does not want his life out there. Please Everyone , Miracle and Nina are very ok and nothing has changed.

“If you actually watched this show ,you will see that he does not like a third party in his personal life, please I’m tired of my name always being mentioned and everyone thinking we are having a fight.

“The show just ended and we are working on the betterment of our tomorrow,” Nina said.

