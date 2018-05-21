Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: “Please f**k off and die!” – Ifu Ennada slams troll who called her a famzer

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ifu-Ennada is certainly not one to keep mum when trolls come for her on social media.

Matter of fact, she tends to go all ballistic when a troll comes for her, just as she did when this troll told her the media has forgotten about her.

Ifu had commented on a post of her colleague, Alex, writing,

Alex the great, beautiful bride!

And a particular troll then came at her,

Shut up . Famzer face ur own life. The media has forgotten about you already

To which Ifu replied,

Please fuck off and die. Everything about me, even the dust of my shoe will be more relevant than you’ll ever be. You’ve messaged me here because I’m popular…remind me who knows you idiot. If you think standing by and supporting someone is wrong, then you’re a devil. The original kind. Be gone Satan! Hell awaits you former cesspool from a backward planet. Be gone satan! Be gone! By the way my haircare Line @beautifuennada will stay relevant long after you’re gone. Prepare to die as I announce it this week fool. I’m done with idiots like you!

