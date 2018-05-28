BBNaija: Princess Looks Gorgeous In Bridal Photoshoot

Princess

Former BBNaija housemate, Princess who was part of the first evicted participants in the reality show looks gorgeous and pretty in a bridal shoot.

She rocked a traditional outfit laced with massive beads in a natural environment that has beautified the picture more.

It has been observed that most people don’t really know that she was in the house.

The light-skinned lady who hails from the South-eastern part of Nigeria has been struggling with fame after the house. She is one of the least followed ex housemates on Instagram with just 122,000 as at press time when people like Tobi Bakre, Cee-C, Alex, Miracle and others have set sights on 600,000.





