Local News

BBNaija: Princess Looks Gorgeous In Bridal Photoshoot

 

Princess

Former BBNaija housemate, Princess who was part of the first evicted participants in the reality show looks gorgeous and pretty in a bridal shoot.

She rocked a traditional outfit laced with massive beads in a natural environment that has beautified the picture more.

It has been observed that most people don’t really know that she was in the house.

The light-skinned lady who hails from the South-eastern part of Nigeria has been struggling with fame after the house. She is one of the least followed ex housemates on Instagram with just 122,000 as at press time when people like Tobi Bakre, Cee-C, Alex, Miracle and others have set sights on 600,000.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

89-Year-Old Woman With 12 Children Graduates From University

All Nike Super Eagles Jerseys In Local Markets Are Likely Fake

How Buhari ‘Murdered’ The Naira – Ex-Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili

Omg! Pregnant Lady, Others Cheat Death As Vehicle Somersaults Multiple Times (Photos)

Some Super Eagles Players Riding In ‘Keke Napep’ Customized In Nigeria Colours Ahead Of 5pm Match (Photos)

Face Of Pastor Arrested By EFCC For Allegedly Swindling His Church Member (Photo)

BREAKING News: Mikel, Ighalo Benched, Here’s Super Eagles’ Starting Line-up Against DR Congo

How AIT Boss, Dokpesi Received N2.1bn Without Executing Any Contract

2019: VP Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And nPDP Members (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *