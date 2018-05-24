BBNaija: See Cee-C’s Latest Pictures That Has Got People Talking

Cee-C

These are the latest pictures of the Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Cee-C who has been regarded as the most popular female participant of the reality show.

Her latest pictures have continued to serve the purpose of boosting her popularity except these ones which the fans find unappealing.

Some commenters on a public page believed the make-up was too heavy and the editing was far from good.

Anyway, this doesn’t rule out the fact that Cee-C is a beautiful lady. She presently has over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

