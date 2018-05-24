BBNaija: See How Cee-C’s Fans Dragged Alex For Rocking Similar Outfit On Instagram (Photos)

Apparently, the Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates have since moved on with their lives, but fans of the show are adamant on comparing the lives of the reality stars.

In fact, many of these fans have continued to drag the housemates and even themselves on Instagram.

Yesterday, Alex and Cee-C rocked amazing outfits when they stepped out for different events. After that, most of Cee-C’s fans decided to compare the two outfits and dragged Alex on social media insisting that she copied Cee-C’s dress and style.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria