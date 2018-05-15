BBNaija Star, Angel, Tells How Angry Policeman Nearly Killed His Brother In Ondo, Shares Photos

Angel, an ex-BBNaija housemate, took to his Instagram page today to share the story of how his brother survived an act of police brutality in Ondo state.

According to him, an angry police officer shot at a commercial bus his brother took from Ondo to Rivers state. The brother however survived without any harm.

Sharing photos of a hand holding the bullet, he wrote: “POLICE SHOT MY BROTHER!!! @inferno007

“Along Ifon L.g.a in ondo state around 2:00 pm on the 25th of April 2018. Shots fired by police on a commercial transport vehicle With passengers traveling from Port Harcourt to Akure the capital of Ondo state Nigeria.

“The driver was trying to evade the so called illegal police check point in order not to pay the regular toll tip-they collect on the highway

“One shot penetrated the trunk of the seana, but was obstructed by passengers luggage,

“Whilst the second shot penetrated from the lower side of the vehicle hitting my brother on the his belt before contact with is hip. Luckily, by the grace of God, no harm befell him.

“#stoppolicebrutality #angelthebrand #nigeria #policebrutality #grace”

