BBNaija Star Khloe Rocks Yellow Ensemble In New Photos

Khloe

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate and fashion designer, Khloe shared these beautiful photos of herself rocking a yellow strapless dazzling gown.

The model who is under 25 has been applauded by social media users for her hardworking nature. She has continued to use her page of over 320,000 thousand followers to build a brand for herself.

See more photos:

