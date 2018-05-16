Local News

#BBNaija Star Khloe Rocks Yellow Ensemble In New Photos

 

Khloe

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate and fashion designer, Khloe shared these beautiful photos of herself rocking a yellow strapless dazzling gown.

The model who is under 25 has been applauded by social media users for her hardworking nature. She has continued to use her page of over 320,000 thousand followers to build a brand for herself.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Lady Shocked To See A Bus Driver That Has No Legs Driving Danfo In Lagos (Photos)

Photo Of Accountant Who Mysteriously Disappeared 4 Years Ago Leaving Wife And Son Behind

Senator Dino Melaye Granted Bail

30,000 Nigerian Migrants In Germany Set For Serious Trouble As German Govt. Makes New Revelations

One Dead As Mechanic Bashes Man’s Car While Driving It To His Workshop (Photos)

Notorious Eiye Cult Members Arrested By Police In Lagos (Photo)

Fuji Legend, KWAM 1 De Ultimate Visits Aso Rock, Days After Performing A Song Targeted At Buhari’s Enemies

Unidentified Woman Tragically Dies In Ibadan Road Accident (Photo)

Check Out How Kenyans Celebrated Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Birthday With Numerous Cakes (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *