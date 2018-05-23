BBNaija Star, Tboss Cries Out After A Full Grown Man Asked Her To Be His Mother

Tboss

Tboss is one of the most admired former Big Brother Naija housemates and has a large following on social media.

The reality star who is known to always be in touch with her followers on Instagram, took to her Insta stories to cry out after a man did something she considered distasteful.

Tboss whose real name is Tokunbo Idowu revealed that she got a request from the man asking her to be his mother. This horrified her because according to her, the man who is apparently full-grown, even looks older than her.

According to the man, all he wants is the bond and love of a mother from her.

Below is what she shared on her insta stories:

