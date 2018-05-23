Local News

BBNaija Star, Tboss Cries Out After A Full Grown Man Asked Her To Be His Mother

 

Tboss

Tboss is one of the most admired former Big Brother Naija housemates and has a large following on social media.

The reality star who is known to always be in touch with her followers on Instagram, took to her Insta stories to cry out after a man did something she considered distasteful.

Tboss whose real name is Tokunbo Idowu revealed that she got a request from the man asking her to be his mother. This horrified her because according to her, the man who is apparently full-grown, even looks older than her.

According to the man, all he wants is the bond and love of a mother from her. 

Below is what she shared on her insta stories:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid: Torres Presented With a ‘Priceless’ Gold Sculpted N1000 (Photos)

APC Convention: Oshiomhole Apologises For Past ‘Sins’

Veteran Actress Ngozi Ezeonu Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday With Lovely Pictures

OAP, Do2dtun Reveals How Armed SARS Officers Mistook Him For Yahoo Boy Because Of His Hair

Shocking! Man Shares Photos Of Canopy Being Used At The Port Harcourt Airport

Governor’s Wife Cries Out After Fake Aide Used Social Media To Defraud People

Nollywood Actors, Yomi Gold And Victoria Kolawole Get Romantic In Public (Photos)

Young US-based Nigerian Lady In Search Of Her Long Lost Father (Photo)

Just Like A Mermaid: Instagram Boils As Beautiful Tboss Releases Powerful New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *