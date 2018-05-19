Local News

BBNaija Star, Tobi Bakre Conferred With Chieftaincy Title By Fans In Enugu State (Photos)

Big Brother reality television star, Tobi, seems to have found a second home in Enugu state as fans who can’t seem to get enough of him and partner, Alex, have conferred on him a chieftaincy title.
 

Tobi in Enugu

Big Brother Naija, Double Wahala 2018 finalist, Tobi Bakre, who is currently in the South East after he was officially invited with his partner, Alexandria Asogwa (Alex) by the Enugu State Governor, has playfully taken to his Instagram page to reveal that he has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Enugu.

Tobi shared photos of himself wearing the famous red cap and a signature handfan, and wrote, “Onwa na etiri ora 1 of Enugu land. They have given me a title in the coal city. #tobination Ndewooooooo!!!. Were Accolades kua @alex_unusual (akpapayyynt)”

See more photos below;

