Local News

BBNaija Star, Tobi Gets Super Excited As He Meets With Vice President Osinbajo (Photo)

Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre, has met with the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Tobi meets the Vice President

Tobi Bakre has revealed the exciting moment he met with the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate who was among the top 5 finalists, took to his Instagram page to make the revelation and he seemed super-excited about the development.

He captioned the photo: “Senior role model!!! #blown!!! Choi #tobination”

Many fans have congratulated the young man for managing to meet the Vice President and prayed for more blessings on him.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Man Who Drove President Buhari During His Military Days Makes Interesting Revelation About Him

Commotion As Hoodlums Storm Imo APC Secretariat, Set The Place Ablaze

Pastor’s Wife Exposed After Sleeping With Church Deacon And Bishop

S*x For Marks In Nigerian Universities

Medical Trip: Buhari Returns To Nigeria 24 Hours Ahead Of Schedule (Photo)

Unbelievable: Villagers Dig Up Dead Body Of Man Hurriedly Buried By Reverend Sister In Anambra (Photos)

End Of The Road: How Offa Robbery Suspect Was Nabbed After Sneaking Into A Hotel In Kwara

Check Out The Amazing Transformation Of This Beautiful Ex-Corper After A 7-Month Fitness Journey (Photos)

You Won’t Believe What Happened After Young Boy Failed To Recite The Quran Before His Aunt In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *