BBNaija Star, Tobi Gets Super Excited As He Meets With Vice President Osinbajo (Photo)

Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre, has met with the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Tobi Bakre has revealed the exciting moment he met with the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate who was among the top 5 finalists, took to his Instagram page to make the revelation and he seemed super-excited about the development.

He captioned the photo: “Senior role model!!! #blown!!! Choi #tobination”

Many fans have congratulated the young man for managing to meet the Vice President and prayed for more blessings on him.