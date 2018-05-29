BBNaija Star, Uriel Oputa Stands Up For Lola Rae After Birthing Tekno’s Child

Lola Rae has been criticised on social media for relegating herself to a baby mama status despite her age, career, beauty and exposure.

Tekno, Lola Rae and Uriel

Former BBnaija housemate Uriel Oputa has now come to the defence of singer, Lola Rae who just birthed a baby girl for her boyfriend, Tekno.

She explained that singer, Lola Rae who is based in the United Kingdom should be regarded as a mother and not a baby mama.

Uriel’s reaction was a direct response to Noble Igwe’s indirect criticism of Lola Rae which reads:

“He made you stay away from your music to have a baby but he stayed back to push his hustle. #life”

She shared Noble Igwe’s tweet on his Instagram page, and wrote;

“People are saying why did lola Rae get pregnant she’s now a baby mama… No she’s Mother… All those people looking Down snubbing her… I’m sure if she reached out to you for anything music related you would have posted her!! Maka she’s not trending currently. Biko my sister look after your baby well Nobody chooses blessings

The music industry is hard, when I went for sponsorship my bum was on the menu… ahhh .

I was an up coming artist but after they cut my microphone during a show I forgot my lyrics.. I ran for my life ,i even forgot my shoe.

This is not a shade on Noble igwe because we are cool (.he used to post my songs for free) I’ve heard so many people say she’s should face her music… .erm she did I don’t think she’s done.

I’m sure her after baby body will be lit.. just look at Tiwa”