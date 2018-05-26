BBNaija Stars Leo And Ifu ennada As A Couple In This Adorable Photoshoot

Leo and Ifu Ennada

If beautiful pictures could become reality the minute they are taken, many would want Leo and Ifu to become a couple.

The duo came together for a fantastic pre-wedding photoshoot in traditional attires with a white horse probably waiting to convey them to an unknown destination. This is a unification of the cultures of two major tribes in Nigeria namely the Yoruba and Igbo.

Beyond pictures, there is nothing romantic between the duo. Ifu appears excited about the work of photography and she shared this below:

“A King and His Queen! #Lifu

@abusalamiphotography is beyond bad ass, his passion for his craft is inspirational. If you think this picture is hot, wait till we drop more! Bad man Abu! You’re a super Photographer and Creative Director!”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria