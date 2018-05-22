Local News

BBNaija Sweethearts, BamBam & Teddy-A Look Adorable On The Cover Of Celebrity Magazine (Photos)

The Celebrity Shoot Magazine owned and published by fashion designer and stylist, Abbyke Domina, has the former Big Brother Naija 2018 sweethearts on the cover.
 

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tope Adenibuyan, known as Teddy-A, and his sweetheart, Oluwabamike Olawunmi, known as BamBam, have graced the cover of Celebrity Shoot Magazine.

The latest ‘Love’ edition of the magazine owned and published by celebrity fashion designer and stylist, Abbyke Domina, have the right pair from the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ lovers.

Below are photos from the magazine cover;

