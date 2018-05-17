Local News

BBNaija: Teddy-A Wins ‘Best Big Brother Housemate 2018’ Award At Super Play Pool Party (Photos)

 

Teddy-A at the event

 

Big Brother Naija star, Teddy-A has been awarded as the “Best Big Brother Housemate 2018” which was presented to him by former Big Brother 2017 housemate Marvis.

The singer and reality television star, Teddy-A, headlined the April edition of mainland’s biggest Monthly pool party, “Super Play Pool Party” which was tagged “The Eviction with Teddy-A”.

See more photos from the event below;

