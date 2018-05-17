BBNaija: Teddy-A Wins ‘Best Big Brother Housemate 2018’ Award At Super Play Pool Party (Photos)

Teddy-A at the event
Big Brother Naija star, Teddy-A has been awarded as the “Best Big Brother Housemate 2018” which was presented to him by former Big Brother 2017 housemate Marvis.
The singer and reality television star, Teddy-A, headlined the April edition of mainland’s biggest Monthly pool party, “Super Play Pool Party” which was tagged “The Eviction with Teddy-A”.
See more photos from the event below;
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!