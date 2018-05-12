BBNaija: The Moment Tobi Bakre Stormed Heritage Bank (Photos)

Tobi and his former colleagues at Heritage Bank

Heritage Bank yesterday hosted ex-BBNaija housemates Tobi, Alex and Cee-C.

It would be recalled that Heritage Bank is one of the sponsors of the BBNaija reality show.

Staff of the bank were excited to meet the housemates and some of them partied subtly with the 23-year old who has resigned to taking photography serious.

Sharing the news, the bank wrote: ‘it was like a homecoming party having Tobi visit us. The excitement was double, the screams were intense and plenty of love’

See more photos:

