Local News

#BBNaija: The Moment Tobi Bakre Stormed Heritage Bank (Photos)

 

Tobi and his former colleagues at Heritage Bank

Heritage Bank yesterday hosted ex-BBNaija housemates Tobi, Alex and Cee-C.

It would be recalled that Heritage Bank is one of the sponsors of the BBNaija reality show.

Staff of the bank were excited to meet the housemates and some of them partied subtly with the 23-year old who has resigned to taking photography serious.

Sharing the news, the bank wrote: ‘it was like a homecoming party having Tobi visit us. The excitement was double, the screams were intense and plenty of love’

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Yale University Student Defends Herself After Being Racially Abused By A White Student (Video)

APC Is Taking Nigerians For Fools – Obasanjo

Senate Appeals Court Ruling Nullifying Omo-Agege’s Suspension

Ebola Scare: How Air Passengers’ Screening Is Being Threatened By Health Workers Strike

Davido and Chioma Dazzle In Stunning Photos For TV Commercial

Senate Goes After Omo-Agege, Takes Drastic Action Against Court Order

Tears As Lawyer Allegedly Killed By His Wife Is Buried In Ajah (Photos)

Horror: Four Reportedly Dead As Police Storms Church In Lagos, Set Hall Ablaze

Atletico Madrid To Play Super Eagles In GoTV MAX Cup In Akwa Ibom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *