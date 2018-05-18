Local News

BBNaija: These Pictures Of BamBam Will Make You Fall In Love (Photos)

 

BamBam

Talk about beauty, exposure, class, talent fashion sense, intelligence, business sense and other qualities that could make a woman great; BamBam has them all in abundance.

This must be one of the reasons why a social media influencer and Lagos socialite, Noble Igwe described her and Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora as one of the classiest of the 20 ex housemates although he was severely bashed for that on Twitter.

Today, BamBam whose real name is Oluwabamike Olawunmi is living up to the expectations of her fans. She is fantastically doing well for herself as she has floated her business enterprise known as Bam Oils which trades in beauty oils for women and she is making money from it.

She has also featured in a Nollywood movie titled; ‘The Foreigner’s God’ alongside her boyfriend, Teddy A. She is also bracing up to venture into music too as she sings like a bird.

BamBam, 29, is a native of Ogun state, and she finished from Bells University of Technology in 2013. Before the house, she worked as a Marketing Manager at the Hausba Experience. She loves binge-watching movies, playing badminton and singing.

She attended a film school, which was a way to overcome her parents’ divorce. She dropped out of the Igbinedion University due to poor academic performance.

See more photos of her:

