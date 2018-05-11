Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: Tobi & Alex giving us couple goals yet again with their lovely photos together

Tobi & Alex, popularly referred to as Tolex has once again gotten tongues wagging on social media.

They are one of the most talked about Big Brother Naija 2018 Double Wahala finalists.

Since the duo got back from the big brother house, they have been giving us couple goals back to back with their lovely photos together, and it seems some people are not happy with that.

They visited Heritage bank, Tobi’s former work place and here are some lovely photos.

The adorable photos they share on social media got people urging them to date already, but Alex still maintained that they are just friends, while Tobi maintained he’d love to date her if she accepts.

Although the pair have not publicly admitted to being in a romantic relationship, but most people feel they should start already.

