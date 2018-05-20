Entertainment

#BBNaija: Tobi and Alex Rock Matching Outfit To An Event (Photos)

It is no longer news that Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Tobi and Alex have something romantic going on between them. The duo have been spotted wearing matching outfit to an event.

Tobi and Alex have not hidden their admiration for each other as the two have on numerous occasions hinted about taking their relationship to the next level even as they struggle to keep it off social media.

Since sharing the photos, fans have teased them about how good the two will look if they decide to marry.

While sharing the photos, Tobi wrote: “Weekend banters. Since we didn’t get invited to the #royalwedding. Oh well… Outfit”

See more photos below:

